Moon Tooth Announce New Album Phototroph For May; Share Video For “Carry Me Home”

Moon Tooth announced a full-length album, “Photogroph,” which is slated for a May 13 release. John Carbone, the band’a vocalist, spoke of the theme of their upcoming album in comparison to their previous album, Crux.

“The theme of plants growing towards the light was just something I kept coming back to in different songs,” he said. “Our previous record, Crux, was like a crossroads and was dealing with a lot of negative shit. Phototroph is about walking from the middle and picking a road that goes onward and upward on a brighter path.”

The band also released a video for the album’s latest single, “Carry Me Home,” which is available below. The full track list for “Phototroph” is also available below.

01 – “I Revere”

02 – “Back Burner”

03 – “Deathwish Blues”

04 – “The I That Never Dies”

05 – “Alpha Howl”

06 – “O My Isle”

07 – “The Conduit”

08 – “Nymphaeaceae”

09 – “Grip On The Ridge”

10 – “Carry Me Home”

11 – “Phototroph”