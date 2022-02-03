India Arie Becomes Latest Artist To Remove Music From Spotify Over Joe Rogan Controversy

Home News Jamie Reddy February 3rd, 2022 - 5:55 PM

India Arie has joined in on the backlash after the controversy started by Joe Rogan, a podcast host who has recently given misinformation on the COVID vaccine as well as race. The backlash started with Niel Young removing his music from Spotify and Arie is following suit, calling his words on race “problematic”. This was also further heated due to the number one podcast host earning a large compensation of a supposed 100M, while artists and musicians make a fraction of a penny per stream. “Unless you’re talking to someone who is like 100% African, from the darkest place, where they’re not wearing any clothes all day, and they’ve developed all that melanin to protect themselves from the sun, you know, even the term ‘Black’ is weird,” Rogan said, regarding a difficulty on using “black” or “white” in relation to skin tone. He went on to deny that he was spreading misinformation but “having interesting conversation”. Arie took to Instagram to vent her frustrations and will request to have her music removed from the streaming platform, calling herself “Tired”. See the post below. Click here for more information.