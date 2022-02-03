Billy Idol Drops Out Of Journey Tour; Gets Sinus Surgery

Home News Tara Mobasher February 3rd, 2022 - 7:31 AM

After having succumbed to a chronic sinus infection, the legendary Billy Idol will undergo surgery in the coming days that has forced him to drop out of the first leg of Journey’s North American tour. Toto was set to open on the second leg of the tour, and will now join Journey for the entire tour.

Idol initially would have opened for Journey from February 22 through April 5. Toto would have joined from April 7 through May 11. With these new changes, Additional shows have been added to the tour, including one in Hershey, Pennsylvania on March 4 and Manchester, New Hampshire on March 6. Tickets will go on sale Monday, February 7 for the two new shows.

“I am absolutely gutted that I won’t be able to perform the upcoming dates with Journey as planned,” Idol said in a statement.

Idol had recently toured in support of The Roadside EP, which was released in September. In a September interview, he discussed his recently-released music and his fourth decade as a solo artist after leaving Generation X in 1981.

“It was frightening, scary, but also exhilarating,” he said. “I was moving from London to New York, and I knew the punk rock scene. I could meet great people in London, but I knew I could meet great people in New York.”

Journey’s tour dates can be viewed below.

Journey 2022 Tour Dates:

02/22 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

02/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

02/25 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

02/27 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

02/28 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

03/02 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

03/04 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center

03/06 – Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena

03/05 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

03/07 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

03/08 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

03/12 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

03/14 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

03/16 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

03/17 – Oklahoma City, OK & Paycom Center

03/19 – N. Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

03/21 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

03/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena

03/27 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

03/28 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

03/31 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

04/01 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

04/04 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

04/05 – Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center

04/07 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

04/09 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

04/11 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

04/13 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

04/15 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

04/20 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

04/21 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

04/24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

04/25 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

04/27 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

04/28 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

04/30 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

05/02 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

05/04 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

05/05 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

05/07 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

05/09 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

05/11 – Hartford, CT @ XL Center

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz