Billy Idol Drops Out Of Journey Tour; Gets Sinus Surgery

After having succumbed to a chronic sinus infection, the legendary Billy Idol will undergo surgery in the coming days that has forced him to drop out of the first leg of Journey’s North American tour. Toto was set to open on the second leg of the tour, and will now join Journey for the entire tour.
Idol initially would have opened for Journey from February 22 through April 5. Toto would have joined from April 7 through May 11. With these new changes, Additional shows have been added to the tour, including one in Hershey, Pennsylvania on March 4 and Manchester, New Hampshire on March 6. Tickets will go on sale Monday, February 7 for the two new shows.
“I am absolutely gutted that I won’t be able to perform the upcoming dates with Journey as planned,” Idol said in a statement.
Idol had recently toured in support of The Roadside EP, which was released in September. In a September interview, he discussed his recently-released music and his fourth decade as a solo artist after leaving Generation X in 1981.
“It was frightening, scary, but also exhilarating,” he said. “I was moving from London to New York, and I knew the punk rock scene. I could meet great people in London, but I knew I could meet great people in New York.”
Journey’s tour dates can be viewed below.
Journey 2022 Tour Dates:
02/22 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
02/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
02/25 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
02/27 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
02/28 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
03/02 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
03/04 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center
03/06 – Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena
03/05 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
03/07 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
03/08 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
03/12 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
03/14 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
03/16 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
03/17 – Oklahoma City, OK & Paycom Center
03/19 – N. Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
03/21 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
03/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena
03/27 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
03/28 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
03/31 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
04/01 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
04/04 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
04/05 – Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center
04/07 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
04/09 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
04/11 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
04/13 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
04/15 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
04/20 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
04/21 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
04/24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
04/25 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
04/27 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
04/28 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
04/30 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
05/02 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
05/04 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
05/05 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
05/07 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
05/09 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
05/11 – Hartford, CT @ XL Center
Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz