Calexico Announce New Album El Mirador For April; Share New Video For Title Track

Calexico will return once again with their 10th album, El Mirador, on April 8. The album – described as the sun amidst cloudy days brought on by the effects of the pandemic – will feature vocals from Guatemalan singer Gaby Moreno and Spanish musician Jairo Zavala.

El Mirador was recorded throughout the summer of 2021 in the home studio of Sergio Mendoza in Tucson, Arizona. The band’s two main members, Joey Burns and John Convertino, have been performing together for over three decades, and – with a shared love of jazz – have developed their foundation on bass and drums.

“I’ve been playing with Calexico for about 15 years, and I admire Joey and John’s constant search for new sounds,” Mendoza said. “After so many albums, I’m really proud we were able to achieve something so fresh together.”

“El Mirador is dedicated to family, friends and community,” Burns said. “The pandemic highlighted all the ways we need each other, and music happens to be my way of building bridges and encouraging inclusiveness and positivity. That comes along with sadness and melancholy, but music sparks change and movement.”

The tracklist and video for “El Mirador” is available below.

“El Mirador”

1. El Mirador

2. Harness The Wind

3. Cumbia Peninsula

4. Then You Might See

5. Cumbia del Polvo

6. El Paso

7. The El Burro Song

8. Liberada

9. Turquoise

10. Constellation

11. Rancho Azul

12. Caldera