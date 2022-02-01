Animal Collective Share Hypnotic New Song “We Go Back”

Home News Tara Mobasher February 1st, 2022 - 4:17 PM

Animal Collective shared their new single “We Go Back” today, as well as a video created by director and animator Winston Hacking. Their new album Time Skiffs will debut on Friday.

“We Go Back,” the fourth song released on Time Skiffs, shows an unsurprising warped and unusual sound that matches in tone with its animated video. The video brought viewers through almost paper machete-like scenes that have seemingly no connection to one another, creating a hypnotic and intriguing illusion.

“It was a thrill to work with Animal Collective – they trusted our sense of play and commitment to spontaneity which is mirrored in their sound,” Hacking said. “The video is composed of scanned locations, miniature sets and collage cut outs that embrace the low-fi 3d aesthetic inherent in photogrammetry.”

Animal Collective will be going on tour in the United States, U.K., and the E.U. They will begin in Richmond, Virginia on March 8, and conclude their U.S. tour on March 26 in Atlanta, Georgia before beginning their European tour on July 9 in Madrid, Spain. The remainder of the tour dates can be viewed below.

Animal Collective Tour Dates

US

03-08 Richmond, VA – The National

03-09 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

03-11 North Adams, MA – MASS MoCA – Hunter Center

03-12 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

03-13 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

03-15 Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

03-16 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

03-18 Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre

03-19 Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre

03-20 Chicago, IL – Vic Theatre

03-21 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

03-23 Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

03-24 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

03-25 Knoxville, TN – Big Ears Festival

03-26 Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

UK/EU

07-09 Madrid, ES – Mad Cool Fest

11-02 Limerick, IE – Dolan’s

11-03 Dublin, IE – National Concert Hall

11-06 Bristol, UK – SWX

11-07 Manchester, UK – Albert Hall

11-09 Glasgow, UK – Saint Luke’s

11-12 Tourcoing, FR – Le Grand Mix

11-15 Hamburg, DE – Übel & Gefährlich

11-16 Berlin, DE – Kesselhaus

11-17 Prague, CZ – MeetFactory

11-19 Vienna, AT – Arena

11-20 Munich, DE – Freiheiz

11-21 Fribourg, CH – Fri-Son

11-23 Luxembourg, LU – Atelier

11-24 Paris, FR – Trabendo

11-27 Cologne, DE – Luxor

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister