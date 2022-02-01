Animal Collective Share Hypnotic New Song “We Go Back”

Animal Collective shared their new single “We Go Back” today, as well as a video created by director and animator Winston Hacking. Their new album Time Skiffs will debut on Friday.
“We Go Back,” the fourth song released on Time Skiffs, shows an unsurprising warped and unusual sound that matches in tone with its animated video. The video brought viewers through almost paper machete-like scenes that have seemingly no connection to one another, creating a hypnotic and intriguing illusion.
“It was a thrill to work with Animal Collective – they trusted our sense of play and commitment to spontaneity which is mirrored in their sound,” Hacking said. “The video is composed of scanned locations, miniature sets and collage cut outs that embrace the low-fi 3d aesthetic inherent in photogrammetry.”
Animal Collective will be going on tour in the United States, U.K., and the E.U. They will begin in Richmond, Virginia on March 8, and conclude their U.S. tour on March 26 in Atlanta, Georgia before beginning their European tour on July 9 in Madrid, Spain. The remainder of the tour dates can be viewed below.
Animal Collective Tour Dates
US
03-08 Richmond, VA – The National
03-09 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
03-11 North Adams, MA – MASS MoCA – Hunter Center
03-12 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
03-13 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
03-15 Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club
03-16 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
03-18 Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre
03-19 Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre
03-20 Chicago, IL – Vic Theatre
03-21 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
03-23 Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall
03-24 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
03-25 Knoxville, TN – Big Ears Festival
03-26 Atlanta, GA – The Eastern
UK/EU
07-09 Madrid, ES – Mad Cool Fest
11-02 Limerick, IE – Dolan’s
11-03 Dublin, IE – National Concert Hall
11-06 Bristol, UK – SWX
11-07 Manchester, UK – Albert Hall
11-09 Glasgow, UK – Saint Luke’s
11-12 Tourcoing, FR – Le Grand Mix
11-15 Hamburg, DE – Übel & Gefährlich
11-16 Berlin, DE – Kesselhaus
11-17 Prague, CZ – MeetFactory
11-19 Vienna, AT – Arena
11-20 Munich, DE – Freiheiz
11-21 Fribourg, CH – Fri-Son
11-23 Luxembourg, LU – Atelier
11-24 Paris, FR – Trabendo
11-27 Cologne, DE – Luxor
Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister