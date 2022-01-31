The Black Keys Announce Summer 2022 Tour Dates With Band Of Horses

Home News Tara Mobasher January 31st, 2022 - 11:18 AM

The Black Keys have announced the dates of their Dropout Boogie Tour – their first since touring in 2019 for their studio album, “Let’s Rock.” Tickets for an exclusive fan club presale will begin on Tuesday February 1 at 10 a.m. until February 3 at 10 p.m. General on-sale tickets will beginFriday February 4 at 10 a.m.

The 32-date tour will begin July 9 in Las Vegas, with features Band of Horses at all performances, Ceramic Animal performing from July 9 through July 30, Early James performing from August 24 through September 9, and the Velveteers performing from October 2 through October 18. The tour will begin in Las Vegas and end in Dallas, Texas on October 18.

The Black Keys will perform in cities like Boston, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Phoenix. The duo received its 14th Grammy nomination last year for Best Contemporary Blues Album for Delta Kream, which was its fifth consecutive top 10 debut on The Billboard 200.

A list of the group’s tour dates for its Dropout Boogie Tour can be viewed below.

July 9: Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

July 11: Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

July 13: Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

July 15: St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis

July 16: Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

July 17: Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Tinley Park

July 20: Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 22: Jones Beach, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 23: Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

July 25: Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 27: Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

July 29: Boston, MA – Xfinity Center

July 30: Philadelphia, PA – Waterfront Music Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)

Aug. 24: West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Aug. 25: Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 27: Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 28: Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheatre

Aug. 30: Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

Sept. 1: Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sept. 3: Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Sept. 6: Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Sept. 7: Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sept. 9: Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

Oct. 2: Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Oct. 3: Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Oct. 5: Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Oct. 8: Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

Oct. 10: Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Oct. 13: Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Oct. 15: Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Oct. 17: Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX

Oct. 18: Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Photo Credit: Brett Padleford