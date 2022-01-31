The Black Keys Announce Summer 2022 Tour Dates With Band Of Horses

The Black Keys have announced the dates of their Dropout Boogie Tour – their first since touring in 2019 for their studio album, “Let’s Rock.” Tickets for an exclusive fan club presale will begin on Tuesday February 1 at 10 a.m. until February 3 at 10 p.m. General on-sale tickets will beginFriday February 4 at 10 a.m.
The 32-date tour will begin July 9 in Las Vegas, with features Band of Horses at all performances, Ceramic Animal performing from July 9 through July 30, Early James performing from August 24 through September 9, and the Velveteers performing from October 2 through October 18. The tour will begin in Las Vegas and end in Dallas, Texas on October 18.
The Black Keys will perform in cities like Boston, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Phoenix. The duo received its 14th Grammy nomination last year for Best Contemporary Blues Album for Delta Kream, which was its fifth consecutive top 10 debut on The Billboard 200.
A list of the group’s tour dates for its Dropout Boogie Tour can be viewed below.