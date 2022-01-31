mxdwn Music

Menu

The Black Keys Announce Summer 2022 Tour Dates With Band Of Horses

January 31st, 2022 - 11:18 AM

The Black Keys Announce Summer 2022 Tour Dates With Band Of Horses

The Black Keys have announced the dates of their Dropout Boogie Tour – their first since touring in 2019 for their studio album, “Let’s Rock.” Tickets for an exclusive fan club presale will begin on Tuesday February 1 at 10 a.m. until February 3 at 10 p.m.  General on-sale tickets will beginFriday February 4 at 10 a.m.

The 32-date tour will begin July 9 in Las Vegas, with features Band of Horses at all performances, Ceramic Animal performing from July 9 through July 30, Early James performing from August 24 through September 9, and the Velveteers performing from October 2 through October 18. The tour will begin in Las Vegas and end in Dallas, Texas on October 18.

The Black Keys will perform in cities like Boston, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Phoenix. The duo received its 14th Grammy nomination last year for Best Contemporary Blues Album for Delta Kream, which was its fifth consecutive top 10 debut on The Billboard 200.

A list of the group’s tour dates for its Dropout Boogie Tour can be viewed below.

July 9: Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
July 11: Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
July 13: Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
July 15: St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis
July 16: Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center
July 17: Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Tinley Park
July 20: Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 22: Jones Beach, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
July 23: Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
July 25: Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 27: Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
July 29: Boston, MA – Xfinity Center
July 30: Philadelphia, PA – Waterfront Music Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Aug. 24: West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Aug. 25: Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 27: Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Aug. 28: Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheatre
Aug. 30: Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium
Sept. 1: Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sept. 3: Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
Sept. 6: Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Sept. 7: Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sept. 9: Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center
Oct. 2: Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Oct. 3: Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Oct. 5: Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Oct. 8: Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
Oct. 10: Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
Oct. 13: Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
Oct. 15: Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Oct. 17: Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX
Oct. 18: Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Photo Credit: Brett Padleford

Comments
© mxdwn.com 2001 - 2021. All rights reserved.