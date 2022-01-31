Halsey Announces Spring 2022 Tour Dates

Home News Tara Mobasher January 31st, 2022 - 10:43 AM

Halsey has announced the tour dates for their “Love and Power Tour” for her latest album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. The first leg of their tour will include performances by beabadoobee and PinkPantheress, while the second leg will feature performances by The Marías and Abby Roberts as openers, alongside special guest Wolf Alice on June 21 at the Hollywood Bowl.

Halsey’s album, which was released in August 2021, was notably produced by Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. Pre-sale tickets will be available starting Tuesday, February 1 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster, with public on-sale beginning Friday, February 4 at 10 a.m.

The “Love and Power Tour” will be Halsey’s first since her “Manic” world tour was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tour will begin on May 17 in West Palm Beach, Florida, and will end on July 9 in Irvine, California at the FivePoint Amphitheatre. All venues will be outdoor in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines.

All tour dates are listed below.

Love and Power Spring 2022 Tour Dates

05/17 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre

05/19 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

05/21 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival

05/24 – Nashville, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater

05/27 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

05/29 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

06/01 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

06/03 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

06/05 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

06/08 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

06/11 – New York, NY @ The Governors Bal

06/16 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

06/18 – Portland, OR @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

06/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

06/24 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

06/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

06/28 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

06/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

07/02 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

07/03 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

07/06 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

07/09 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre