Halsey Announces Spring 2022 Tour Dates

Halsey has announced the tour dates for their “Love and Power Tour” for her latest album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. The first leg of their tour will include performances by beabadoobee and PinkPantheress, while the second leg will feature performances by The Marías and Abby Roberts as openers, alongside special guest Wolf Alice on June 21 at the Hollywood Bowl.
Halsey’s album, which was released in August 2021, was notably produced by Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. Pre-sale tickets will be available starting Tuesday, February 1 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster, with public on-sale beginning Friday, February 4 at 10 a.m.
The “Love and Power Tour” will be Halsey’s first since her “Manic” world tour was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tour will begin on May 17 in West Palm Beach, Florida, and will end on July 9 in Irvine, California at the FivePoint Amphitheatre. All venues will be outdoor in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines.
All tour dates are listed below.
Love and Power Spring 2022 Tour Dates
05/17 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre
05/19 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
05/21 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival
05/24 – Nashville, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater
05/27 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
05/29 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
06/01 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center
06/03 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
06/05 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
06/08 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
06/11 – New York, NY @ The Governors Bal
06/16 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
06/18 – Portland, OR @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
06/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
06/24 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
06/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
06/28 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
06/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
07/02 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
07/03 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
07/06 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
07/09 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre