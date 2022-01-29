Cloakroom Share Cinematic New Song And Video “Doubts”, New Album Dissolution Wave Out Now

Home News Aswath Viswanathan January 29th, 2022 - 4:50 PM

According to ThePrp, Cloakroom has shared a cinematic new song and music video titled “Doubts.” Their brand new third studio album, Dissolution Wave, was released on January 28 and is available on streaming now.

The music video starts off with the band pulling up to a construction site in a beat up Chevy pick-up. With slow-motion cinematic shots of the duo walking through mud and snow with a shovel, the video complements the song well. As the song progresses, Cloakroom is seen going out into the dark, snowy night to set up a lightning rod. All of a sudden a storm begins to brew with vivid blue and red colors in the clouds, and a red lightning bolt smashes into the ground. As the camera pans towards the lightning rod, the crew pick up a jar with electricity flowing through it. Lightning in a bottle.

The track itself is an indie rock, shoegaze tune with a slow drum tempo, sentimental guitar chords and dreamy vocals. “Doubts” feels smooth in its melody and lyric yet gritty in its texture. In the last minute of the song there is a guitar outro that feels both sleepy and warm, complemented by a subtle reversed guitar melody.

Cloakroom’s most recent album, Time Well, released in 2017, with similar styles of songs that meshed shoegaze with other rock genres.

Dissolution Wave Tracklist:

1. Lost Meaning

2. Dissolution Wave

3. A Force At Play

4. Dottie-back Thrush

5. Fear of Being Fixed

6. Lambspring

7. Doubts

8. Dissembler