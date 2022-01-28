Neil Young Discusses Decision To Remove Music From Spotify: “When I Left Spotify, I Felt Better”

Home News Audrey Herold January 28th, 2022 - 10:56 PM

This week, rockstar, Neil Young, has pulled his music off of Spotify. Because of the streaming platform’s association with the controversial podcaster, Joe Rogan, Young has referred to Spotify as “the home of life threatening COVID misinformation.” The singer has gone to explain his reasoning further on his Neil Young Archives website.

Young feels much better after his leaving from Spotify. He goes on to say that he’s “never been in favor of censorship.” He explicitly states that he’s against the platform for supporting harmful information in regards of covid. From there the artist mentions his support for those on the front line. He says,

“I am happy and proud to stand in solidarity with the front line health care workers who risk their lives every day to help others.”

Then, Young mentions how Spotify cuts down the quality of the music. He name drops of other streaming platforms such as Apple Music, Amazon and Qobuz as possible alternatives, saying they, “deliver up to 100% of the music today and it sounds a lot better than the shitty degraded and neutered sound of SPOTIFY.”