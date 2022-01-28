Meshuggah Unveil Stimulating New Single “The Abysmal Eye”

Home News Audrey Herold January 28th, 2022 - 11:54 PM

The Swedish tech-metal band, Meshuggah, have released their new single “The Abysmal Eye.” The song is off of their upcoming album, Immutable, which will be their ninth album. It’s set to be released on April 1. This will be the followup to their Grammy nominated, The Violent Sleep Of Reason. This new album is said to be some of their best work yet.

Here’s what guitarist Mark Hagström had to say on the new music,

“How do we make this a challenge that we feel like accepting and rising up to? Pretty quickly we had a starting point. Everybody started to write, the ball started rolling, and suddenly we were sitting there, discussing how many songs we were going to have to cut!”

Right away “The Abysmal Eye” opens with heavy instrument that brings the audience right in, hungry for more. It really builds, so that when the vocals do kick in, it feels like a treat. Also, the vocals here are insane. The guitar here was a favorite as well. All in all a ten out of ten track, especially if you’re into the heavy stuff.

Meshuggah’s upcoming album, Immutable, comes out April 1. Pre-order options will be available as well. Be sure to grab your copy, so you can rock out. See below for the full album track list.

Immutable Track List

1. Broken Cog

2. The Abysmal Eye

3. Light The Shortening Fuse

4. Phantoms

5. Ligature Marks

6. God He Sees In Mirrors

7. They Move Below

8. Kaleidoscope

9. Black Cathedral

10. I Am That Thirst

11. The Faultless

12. Armies Of The Preposterous

13. Past Tense