Shinedown Announce New Album Planet Zero For April; Share Title Track

Home News Alison Alber January 26th, 2022 - 6:00 AM

The Florida rock band Shinedown announced their newest upcoming album Planet Zero today. The record will be available on April 22, via Atlantic Records. To shorten the wait time for the new LP, the band shared the title track plus lyrics video today, just before kicking off their tour.

The new album will take a hard look at today’s society, how much it is divided because of different ideologies, toxic cancel culture and the harsh effects of social media on our lives and mental health.

“If we shut each other down and allow ourselves to be divided by the information we consume and the way we talk to each other, we lose our humanity,” vocalist Brent Smith indicates. “When you look outside of your phone, you’ll see there are so many people doing good things and trying to take care of each other. But we’re starting to see parts of society slip into an unknown. Planet Zero was written for all of us. The fact is that we’re all here on this planet no matter what, so it’s time to actually move forward together with empathy, perseverance and strength.”

“Planet Zero” starts off hard, just as we know it from the band, and the message is clear, on “Planet Zero” society is losing. Especially lines like “They’re cancelling your feelings/ On to better days/ Or so they say/ But I don’t think so,” are revealing about the bands attitude towards the current cancel culture. The question is, when does cancelling people, music and other things becomes so toxic it doesn’t provides a better world?

Planet Zero follows after the band’s 2018 album ATTENTION ATTENTION, which was also turned into a feature film by the band. The albums mights be two different projects but they both deal with the complexity of today’s society.

PLANET ZERO TRACKLIST: