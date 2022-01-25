Opeth’s Fredrik Åkesson Featured On Ghost’s Forthcoming Album Impera

Home News Jamie Reddy January 25th, 2022 - 10:50 PM

Metal band, Ghost, has recently reached out to Opeth’s Frederik Åkesson, their guitarist, to collaborate on their upcoming album, Impera, set for a March 11 release. “…I’m a little bit of a jack of all trades when it comes to actual playing. I’m an able drummer, a bass player, an able guitar player, but I’m not a virtuoso. This time around, I actually had another guitar player coming in, mounting the massive work of actually redoing everything,” Tobias Forge, the front runner of Ghost, said. It is noted that he is not one to seek out others for collaboration. This collaboration will most likely bring a new side to Ghost that none of us have ever experienced before, a positive one at that. Forge also noted,” He’s the sort of person who plays five hours every day. He’s so amazingly talented. He can play circles around anything that I put on tape and he can do it with flair.” Ghost will be kicking off their co-headlining tour tonight with Volbeat in Reno, NV, but the tour will conclude before the album release, meaning we will all have to wait to hear a taste of what is to come. Click here for more information.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi