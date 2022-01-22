The Bird And The Bee Share Hypnotic New Song And Video “Lifetimes” To Commemorate 15th Anniversary Of Self-Titled Debut Album

Home News Aswath Viswanathan January 22nd, 2022 - 7:53 PM

Acclaimed duo the bird and the bee, singer Inara George and multi-instrumentalist Greg Kurstin, have released a new song and animated music video, “Lifetimes.” The release comes in celebration of the 15th anniversary of their 2007 self-titled debut album for Blue Note.

The ethereal song is accompanied by a 2d animated music video bathed in pink and purple neon lights. “It was really nice to be back in each other’s company and working on music together. No matter who you are, there’s always something unique that happens when you are able to collaborate with someone in the same space,” says George. “Since the beginning of the bird and the bee, Greg and I have always had a very easy and fun time collaborating. I think it’s what keeps us playing music together. We have a kind of unspoken understanding and such a creative ease. Being back together inspired this song about our first musical collaboration.”

The track is led by a distorted guitar line that sounds rough, yet soft and ethereal at the same time. The chord progression has much to do with the ethereal sound of the song. The vocals sound angelic and high-pitched as they’re soaked in reverb.

The Road Angel Project, Inara George’s charity initiative, curated an album of the bird and the bee covers.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela