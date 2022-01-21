PREMIERE: Curtis Gordino Presents The Midnight Wishers Share Trippy New Song “He Loves Me Not”

Home News Alison Alber January 21st, 2022 - 12:18 PM

Who didn’t do the old “He loves me, he loves me not” game back when you were young. The Midnight Wishers must have played quite intensively in the days, and now have released their new song “He Loves Me Not.” The song is a trippy reinterpretation of the old children’s game. The song is another tastes of the projects forthcoming self-titled album, which is set to be released on February 11, via Shimmy-Disc/Joyful Noise Recordings.

The project is let by Curtis Gordino, and he says about the song, “‘He Loves Me Not’ is the album’s most decisive foray beyond the girl-group formula,” says Godino. “Lyrics inspired by the lovelorn flower-picking game are supported by piano, mellotron, woodwinds and backward tracks plucked directly from the British Invasion.” He describes it as “a song with a fall feeling.”

The song and video also give off some “Strawberry Fields Forever” vibes. The sound and the colorful imagery invite the listener to a strange, yet fantastic little journey through nature, color and sound. It’s definitely a trip, we like to take.