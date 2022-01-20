Sia Discusses Suicidal Thoughts Following Criticism Of Music

Home News Federico Cardenas January 20th, 2022 - 8:48 PM

In early 2021, a movie titled Music, directed by the world famous singer-songwriter Sia, was released, and quickly became one of the most controversial movies of the year. The film focuses on the life of a young nonverbal woman on the autism spectrum, named Music, and her half-sister who became her guardian and caretaker following the death of their grandmother. Shortly after its release, Sia’s film became an almost universally despised punching bag of criticism and mockery, particularly on the basis of its insensitive and offensive portrayal of autism.

Recently, the Australian pop-star admitted to the world that she was heartbroken by the backlash, and sometimes became suicidal. Stereogum quotes the singer as stating that she “was suicidal and relapsed and went to rehab… [Kathy Griffin] saved my life.” Sia has reportedly gotten very close with Griffin, who has experienced controversies herself in recent years.

Among the main points of criticism relating to autism representation were the lack of depth of the autistic lead (i.e. her autism being her only trait), her portrayal by Maddie Ziegler, who is not autistic, as well as the use of physical restraints against her by those entrusted as her caretakers. In April of last year, Sia received the Razzie for Worst Director for her role in the film.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna