PREMIERE: Katacombs Unveils Eerie New Single “Blue Beard”

Alison Alber January 20th, 2022 - 9:00 AM

Signed to Amigo The Devil’s record label Liars Club, Katacombs has been a new up and coming artist. Music seems to run in the family, since Amigo is actually Katacombs brother. Today, we are happy to premiere her newest single “Blue Beard.” The song will be featured on her upcoming debut EP You Will Not, which is set to be released on February 4 via Liars Club.

Katacombs real name is Katerina Kiranos and she was born in Miami to a Spanish Mother and Greek Father, so she engaged with many different cultures, but her love for music was constant. Her music is influenced by her multi-cultural upbringing and traveling pretty much around the world.

Her new single “Blue Beard” shows these many cultural influences that Katacombs incorparated in her style. “This song is based on the French folktale ‘Bluebeard’,” She indicates about the track. “It’s written from the perspective of a woman being punished by her king for the depths of her natural curiosity and thirst for truth. The ‘king’ can be a man, a lover, an entire society, or even your own blood. Whatever is causing you to question yourself is the very thing that needs to be questioned itself. The deeper you need to dig, the more work it will take, but also the greater the reward. When you abide blindly for the sake of comfort your heart breaks a little more each day- and obstacle is not what kills the soul, losing heart is.”

The song starts off rather dark and Katacombs soft vocals give the track an even more eerie feeling. It’s one of these song that invites one to a dark but yet so temptingly beautiful world. Lean back, relaxe and soak in the dark world of “Blue Beard.” The mysterious rhythm does a fascinating mind trick on you, it’s both chilling and yet so comfortable.

The video for the song shows Katacombs almost like a country-witch, dancing in between animal remains in a cute outfit and country heat. It’s bizarre but appealing, maybe like a tiny Texas Chainsaw Massacre moment.

Katacombs says about the new video, “Paul Galvan and I toyed with concepts for this video for a bit.” She continues, “I had a few extravagant ideas for it initially but the more I listened to the song the more I felt like I was talking to my younger self in it. He filmed me for a few hours outside of his workshop one early morning, while playing an acoustic version of the song.”

She goes on, “As the day unfolded it became clear to us that it needed an actual ‘finding myself’ moment as an end goal, and the in between would be symbolic of what it took to get there. The playing of the guitar is me calling myself back home when I stray too far. She is the compass. The other version is the wild self that digs, climbs, moves, and howls her way through the episodes of my life. She always brings back the best stories.”

With “Blue Beard,” Katacombs shows how different cultures can flow together so well, it makes a new soundtrack for your life. If you are interested in music that is so unique and fascinating it doesn’t really fit in into a set genre, you should keep an eye on Katacombs.