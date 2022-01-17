Right Said Fred Share White Supremacy Livestream On Telegram

Home News Audrey Herold January 17th, 2022 - 11:10 AM

The band, Right Said Fred, know for “I’m Too Sexy,” shared a link for a livestream to their followers just this past weekend. The livestream covered topics such as “neo-Nazis, conspiracy theories, and anti-vaxx misinformation.”

It’s a known fact that Fred and Richard Fairbrass, the singers of the band, are anti-vaxxers. They posted the link to the livestream over Telegram, a messaging app. The post caught quite a bit of attention, over 5,600 of the band’s followers were led to a livestream led by Mark Collet, who’s in charge of the white nationalist group, Patriotic Alternative.

The group has openly depicted their love of Hitler and have even gone to deny that the holocaust has ever occurred. Within this discussion they were joined by Jason Köhne, a white supremacist blogger that sometimes goes by the name “No White Guilt.” Also, within the conversation was former grand wizard of the Knights of the Ku Klux Klan, David Duke.

Here’s what Collet had to say on the band sharing their information,

“I never thought Right Said Fred would ever share any of my content, but we live in interesting times!”

After some backlash on sharing the white supremacy content, the band has become aware the it wasn’t the smartest move to make. On Right Said Fred’s Telegram bio it says, “Two musicians with opinions that don’t fit the mainstream news media narrative.” Through a spokesperson, the band has made claims that sharing the content was a mistake and has since deleted the post.

Mistake or not, it is public knowledge that the Fairbrass brothers are anti-vaccination, having protested against UK Covid lockdowns and have made it spoken out against receiving the vaccination on multiple occasions, despite receiving Covid (and being hospitalized) last year.