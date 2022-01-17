Punk In Drublic Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring Pennywise, Face To Face, Lagwagon And More

Home News Audrey Herold January 17th, 2022 - 10:40 PM

The Punk In Drublic Music Festival is back for 2022. The lineups for the first three events are now announced. The events will be taking place in Tempe, Arizona on Saturday, March 19 at Big Surf Waterpark; San Diego, California on Saturday, March 26 at Petco Park; and Ventura, California on Sunday, March 27 at Ventura Fairgrounds.

Although the band, NOFX, will be headlining each of the nights, the lineups are differ depending on the date. On March 19 (Tempe), the following bands play: Lagwagon, Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, The Bouncing Souls, Authority Zero, The Venomous Pinks and The Last Gang. On March 26 (San Diego), there’s Pennywise, Face To Face, Lagwagon, Get Dead, The Last Gang and Urethane. Then on March 27 (Ventura) is Pennywise, Face To Face, Lagwagon, III Repute, Dr.Know and The Last Gang.

Here’s what Fat Mike of NOFX had to say on the music festival,

“I’m really looking forward to playing these shows for many reasons. I literally spent minutes calling bands and putting this line up together… So if you’re gonna go to one punk show this year… Go to one of these, they’re outdoors!”

For all of the dates, until 3 PM there’s unlimited craft beer testing. If you’re wanting to get drunk in public, or in this case “punk in drublic,” be sure to buy your tickets as soon as possible. Tickets for The Punk In Drublic Music Festival go on sale Wednesday, January 19 at 10 AM (local time). Make sure you don’t miss out on all the fun!