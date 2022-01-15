Earthgang Debut Thought Provoking New Single And Music Video For “All Eyes On Me”

Home News Aswath Viswanathan January 15th, 2022 - 9:23 PM

According to Pitchfork, Earthgang have debuted a thought provoking new single called “All Eyes On Me,” which is their latest single from their sophomore record, Ghetto Gods. “All Eyes On Me” follows the releases of “American Horror Story,” “Aretha” and “Erykah.” Ghetto Gods is set to release on January 28. This single was also accompanied by the release of a music video.

The music video sees a family dressed in all white having dinner in a garden, before Earthgang members Johnny Venus and Doctur Dot come in on a smooth flow, rapping while getting their hair styled. The song and the video set an introspective tone as it takes place at home with uplifting lyrics about making it through tough times. Johnny Venus makes it clear what he’s been thinking about as he raps, “You survived last year, put your hands up,” and “Black lives matter, yeah, I said that, ho.” The beat, produced by Jetsonmade, is a laid-back trap beat with high-pitched hi-hats and a slow tempo. The melody is led by a soft synth and a chopped up vocal melody.

“American Horror Story” released in December 2021, featured a slow tempo reggae-style beat and chill, laid-back vocals. Just like “All Eyes On Me,” the duo’s previous single goes on to mention the troubles of the community and point awareness to struggles, changes, inequalities and stigmas within the black community. Earthgang released their last album, Mirrorland, in 2019 which successfully melded elements of jazz, trap, R&B and poetry.