Vocalist of Buck O‘ Nine Jon Pebsworth Suffered A Heart Attack

Jon Pebsworth, vocalist of ska punk band, Buck-O-Nine, has just suffered from a heart attack. The singer is wearing a life vest so another cardiac arrest doesn’t occur. He’s currently awaiting future tests. To help Pebsworth with his medical bills, a GoFundMe was launched. The heart attack happened just before the band was supposed to go on their In Defense of Ska Tour with the band, Mustard Plug Omnigone. Aaron Carnes, the author of the In Defense of Ska book was supposed to read excerpts from the book. Due to Pebsworth’s current medical state, the tour has been pushed back to September.

Pebsworth was rush to the hospital on December 30, 2021, after extreme chest pains. Upon arrival it was revealed to both himself and his wife, Nuryah, that he was having a major heart attack. Pebsworth has been suffering from Arrhythmia from his birth, the condition was made even worse after the heart attack. His recovery is expected to take from 3-4 months.

The GoFundMe says,

“Due to the financial challenges the above has given rise to, we are asking for your kind donation in support of Jon and Nuryah’s financial security…We’re all looking forward to the day Pebs can hit the stage again and do what he loves so much!”

The Buck-O-Nine singer even has a tattoo to commemorate his heart problems, this caused the hashtag #jonscrazyheart to take over the world of social media.

Let’s all with Jon Pebsworth the best. Hopefully, he’ll be back to rocking out in no time.