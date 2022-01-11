Emily Wells Announces Spring 2022 Tour Dates, Shares Powerful New Track “Love Saves The Day” From Regards To The End

Home News Jamie Reddy January 11th, 2022 - 10:51 PM

Photo Caption: Raymond Flotat

Talented Instrumentalist, Emily Wells, takes her turn to announce her Spring 2022 tour dates. This will be in support of her upcoming release, Regards To The End, which is scheduled to release on February 25. She wraps up this announcement with her new song “Loves Saves the Day” straight off the album. The song is said to be written for the late David Buckel, a civil rights lawyer and environmental advocate who committed suicide in 2018 by setting himself on fire in Prospect Park. “Songs can move through the stories of other people as a means to finding our own,” says Emily. “I was beset with grief upon David’s death, not because I knew him personally or because I have any claim to his life or story, but rather through a quiet empathy that is, simply, human.” The album is considered a work of “Radical Empathy”. The tour will commence on April 27 in Washington DC, and Son Lux will be accompanying the tour.

Tour Dates:

April 27 Washington, DC

April 28 Philadelphia, PA

April 29 Brooklyn, NY

April 30 Cambridge, MA

May 1 South Burlington, VT

May 3 Montreal, CAN

May 5 Detroit, MI

May 6 Milwaukee, WI

May 7 Minneapolis, MN

May 25 Carrboro, NC

May 26 Atlanta, GA

June 3 Austin, TX

June 4 Dallas, TX

June 5 San Antonio, TX

June 9 Los Angeles, CA

June 10 Oakland, CA

June 12 Eugene, OR

June 13 Portland, OR

June 14 Seattle, WA

June 15 Tacoma, WA

June 17 Boise, ID

June 18 Salt Lake City, UT

June 19 Denver, CO

June 24 Evanston, IL

June 25 Indianapolis, IN

Regards To The End Tracklist:

I’m Numbers

Two Dogs Tethered Inside

All Burn, No Bridge

Come On Kiki

David’s Got a Problem

Love Saves the Day

Oracle at Dog

Arnie and Bill To The Rescue

The Dress Rehearsal

Blood Brother

