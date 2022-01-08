Greensky Bluegrass Shares Melodic Title Track For Stress Dreams

Home News Aswath Viswanathan January 8th, 2022 - 6:41 PM

Greensky Bluegrass has shared their melodic title track for their new LP Stress Dreams. The American bluegrass band hails from Kalamazoo and last released an album back in 2019. The band is set to release the full length album Stress Dreams on January 21 via Thirty Tigers. “Stress Dreams” follows the release of other singles including, “Absence of Reason,” “Grow Together,” and “Monument.“

Greensky bassist Mike Devol said, “This sounds like a quarantine song- and it truly became one – but was originally based on a recurring experience. I’d have what I began to call stress dreams, in which I’d need to be somewhere, often on stage, but for reasons beyond my control, I was unable to do so: my bass was in my car, the backstage door was locked. Sometimes in the dreams, I would need to text, but my phone wouldn’t type. I’d wake up and just be so relieved to not have to deal with the annoyance of whatever inconvenience I was facing. The song took on a melodrama, though, that I was happy to amplify. My wife walked through the room at one point when I was writing the mandolin solo melody in the middle and literally said, ‘well, that’s dramatic.’ Works for me.”

The 8-minute song is a bluesy track, filled with guitar, piano and soft vocals. The middle of the track is overtaken by a long, darker guitar breakdown. “Not only did Devol write a lyrical epic story of a song, but created the music to match it.” says Anders Beck. “So often a writer hits one mark or another, but on this one, Devol got both.”

Along with the new album, the band is set to embark on a Winter 2022 tour. They announced the dates back in November 2021. Greensky Bluegrass are set to venture across the U.S.