Greensky Bluegrass Release Vibrant New Song And Video “Grow Together” From Forthcoming Album Stress Dreams, Announce Winter 2022 Tour Dates Featuring The Infamous Stringdusters

Home News Benny Titelbaum November 5th, 2021 - 9:43 PM

Greensky Bluegrass has released a new song entitled “Grow Together” alongside a new music video for their forthcoming album Stress Dreams. In addition to the new song and music video, the group has also announced a 2022 winter tour featuring The Infamous Stringdusters for their last 16 shows.

Their newest track maintains their classic feelgood bluegrass sound along with a sentimental message interlaced between the folky instrumentation. The accompanying music video for “Grow Together” is shot from a documentary-style showing a behind-the-scenes look at the group jumping between shots of them in the forest and in the recording studio with a black and white filter on at times. The music video for “Grow Together” can be viewed below.

“Grow Together” was written by Paul Hoffman upon the arrival of his daughter. As stated in an interview with The Boot, Hoffman said, “I wrote this with my 5-week-old daughter at my feet. She laid there and listened, so content. I hoped this was the first of many experiences like this for her and I,” Hoffman continued. “I reflected on the amazing gift her mother had given me and “Grow Together” just fell out of my heart… It’s a testament to a new chapter in my life and a love song for the woman who made me a father.”

Greensky Bluegrass will be going on tour for their forthcoming eighth studio album Stress Dreams which is set to release on January 21 of next year. The Infamous Stringdusters recently announced their upcoming album Toward the Fray which is set to release in February of 2022. The Stringdusters will be tagging along with Greensky Bluegrass for the last half of their winter 2022 tour. Their tour dates can be seen below.

Greensky Bluegrass 2022 Tour Dates:

Nov 11 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory

Nov 12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

Nov 13 – Oakland, CA @ The Fox

Nov 14 – Stateline, NV @ Crystal Bay

Nov 17 – Bend, OR @ Midtown Ballroom

Nov 18 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

Nov 19-20 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

Nov 26-27 – @ Kalamazoo State Theatre

Dec 9-13 – Puerto Morelos, Mexico @ Strings & Sol

Dec 30-31 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factor

Jan 7-8 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

Jan 20 – Albany, NY @ The Palace Theatre #

Jan 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia #

Jan 22 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre #

Jan 26 – Burlington, VT @ Flynn Theatre #

Jan 27 – Portland, ME @ The State Theatre #

Jan 28-29 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues #

Feb 2 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE #

Feb 3 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre & Ballroom #

Feb 4-5 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem #

Feb 17 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Pavilion at Pan AM #

Feb 18 – Detroit, MI @ Fillmore Detroit #

Feb 19 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre #

Feb 20 – St. Paul, MN @ The Palace #

Feb 23 – Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall #

Feb 24 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City #

Feb 25-26 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle #

# = w/ The Infamous Stringdusters

Stress Dreams Track Listing:

1. Absence of Reason

2. Monument

3. Until I Sing

4. Stress Dreams

5. Give a Shit

6. Streetlight

7. Worry for You

8. Get Sad

9. Cut a Tooth

10. New & Improved

11. Screams

12. Grow Together

13. Reasons to Stay