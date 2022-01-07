Broken Social Scene Share Previously Unreleased 2010 Single “Curse Your Fail” From Upcoming Compilation Album Old Dead Young: B-Sides & Rarities

Home News Federico Cardenas January 7th, 2022 - 9:25 PM

The indie-rock collective Broken Social Scene has recently released a new single titled “Curse Your Fail.” The single was originally an unreleased b-side from 2010, it was previously only available on 7-inch records alongside their “The Sea and Cake.” Viewers can listen to “Curse Your Fail” below.

The single shows off the unique and somewhat dreamy quality that has been present throughout much of the collective’s work. This is reflective of the band’s lineup, which often includes many instruments not typically used in the rock genre, along with multiple singers that reinforce one another. New listeners to the group may be very surprised at the musical textures and soundscapes that Broken Social Scene are able to create, and this song is but one example.

“Curse Your Fail” was one of many of the old unreleased tracks that the Toronto collective plans to release. According to the group’s press release, a full “collection of B-sides, rarities, and outtakes pulled from 20 years of 7-inches, compilations, soundtracks, and hard-to-find releases” from the band’s history will be made available for fans to purchase. This album, titled Old Dead Young: B-Sides & Rarities is scheduled to be made available for streaming by January 14. The album cover and tracklist, along with the origins of each track, were provided by the band’s press release as follows.

01 “Far Out” (2009, From the ‘Forgiveness Rock Record’ pre-order EP ‘Lo-Fi For The Dividing Nights’)

02 “Do the 95” (2001, B-Side to “Stars and Sons” 7-inch)

03 “Curse Your Fail” (2009, From tour 7-inch split with the Sea and Cake)

04 “Not At My Best” (2010, From the end credits for film ‘It’s Kind Of A Funny Story’)

05 “National Anthem of Nowhere” (2004, Early Broken Social Scene version of an Apostle Of Hustle song)

06 “Golden Facelift” (2009, ‘Forgiveness Rock Record’ outtake. Released on Globe & Mail’s Broadsheet Music project)

07 “This House Is On Fire” (2009, ‘Forgiveness Rock Record’ outtake)

08 “Canada vs America” (2004, From the ‘Self-Titled’ bonus CD “EP to be You and Me”)

09 “Day Of The Kid” (2005, Released on Arts & Crafts 10th anniversary compilation)

10 “Stars and Spit” (2006, B-Side to “7/4 Shoreline” 7-inch)

11 “Until It’s Dead” (2006, From Lake Ontario Waterkeeper compilation ‘At The Barricades: Vol 1’)

12 “All My Friends” (2004, From the ‘Self-Titled’ bonus CD “EP to be You and Me”)

13 “Death Cock” (2001, Very first recording with producer Dave Newfeld. Released on Arts & Crafts 10th anniversary compilation)

14 “Old Dead Young” (2016, ‘Hug Of Thunder’ vinyl-only track)

Broken Social Scene has previously released a video for their track “Can’t Find my Heart” which was generated in part using artificial intelligence and machine learning. Old Dead Young follows the release of their last studio album, Let’s Try the After (Vol. 2) from 2019.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schultz