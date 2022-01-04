Halsey Shares Two New Bonus Songs “Nightmare (Reprise)” And “People Disappear Here”

Home News Jamie Reddy January 4th, 2022 - 11:11 PM

Halsey, who released her smash album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, which was released with two bonus tracks on the physical release through Walmart and Target, which finally made their way on to digital platforms for the world to hear if they didn’t already. The track “Nightmare (Reprise) ” is a new version of the same song that was released in 2019. The song is a strong anthem about being an adaptable force, being nice or a “bully”, all accompanied with an intense chorus and a combination of heavy and soft vocals from Halsey. While the original has been out, it has a new sound that follows the album sonically.The second track “People Disappear Here” is a 90’s grunge-esque record with soft vocals about someone in their dreams. Click here for more information.

