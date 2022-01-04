Diet Cig Cancel Winter 2022 Tour Dates Due To Covid-19 Concerns

Home News Jamie Reddy January 4th, 2022 - 11:46 PM

Diet Cig has taken to twitter to announce that their upcoming tour has been cancelled. The tour that was set to kick off on January 20, with support from Chase Petra, was cancelled due to COVID-19 surges in the country, and the safety of themselves, the staff and the fans are the main priority. The duo explained that the dates will not be rescheduled due to the frustration of cancelling and rescheduling the tours. They want to focus on creating more music and start a new tour when the world is ready. See the tweet below.