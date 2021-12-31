Sufjan Stevens Shares His Own Top 10 Favorite And Least Favorite Albums Of 2021 List

Home News Federico Cardenas December 31st, 2021 - 10:12 PM

In honor of New Years, the singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Sufjan Stevens has released a list documenting both his favorite and least favorite albums from 2021. He announced his list of each via a Tumblr post.

Consequence Sound notes that many of the picks by Stevens do not fit the bill of describing the best and worst albums of 2021. First, because some of the projects were not albums, and second, because some of the projects were not released in 2021.

Stevens’ picks for best albums include “Time to Melt” by Sam Evian, “Hannah” by Lomelda, and the soundtrack to the 70’s animated film Fantastic Planet. His picks for worst albums, on the other hand, include picks such as “30” by Adele, the soundtrack for Dune, and the soundtrack for Squid Game, among others. Stevens thus pulls no punches in going after some of the most popular music today.

Sufjan Stevens released an album himself earlier this year, entitled “Convocations”.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna