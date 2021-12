Home News Ellie Schroeder December 31st, 2021 - 12:09 AM

The cover leaves the upbeat sound behind and replaces it with harder riffs and a stronger rock style than the original. The band teased the release in a series of Instagram posts playing songs related to the word crazy such as Ozzy Osbourne’s Crazy Train, Heart’s Crazy on You, Patsy Cline’s Crazy, and Gnarls Barkley’s Crazy. Each post shows one purple letter on a black background and together spell out the word Crazy. The official video will premiere during the NHL’s Winter Classic.