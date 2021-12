Home News Ellie Schroeder December 30th, 2021 - 2:28 PM

alex of rush 2

A video posted on December 28 Stern Pinball’s YouTube channel shows off their latest collaboration with the band Rush. The video, titled “Traveling soon…”, features a flying owl and some of the songs included in the arcade game include “Bastille Day,” “Fly by Night,” “Limelight” and “Working Man”. An official release date has not been provided yet.

Photo Credit: Dave Gatson