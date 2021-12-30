Moon Tooth Share Psychedelic New Song And Video “The Conduit”

Home News Jamie Reddy December 30th, 2021 - 11:42 PM

Metal band, Moon Tooth, released their new song “The Conduit” earlier this month and graced us with what is considered a “Psychedelic” performance video, accompanying the release. The song itself is a jam packed song, loads of energy and strong vocals all smashed in three minutes. Guitarist Nick Lee said, “Ray wrote this psychotic tune all around a Zvex Fuzz Factory. He’s great at writing a whole song around a weird tuning or a bizarre tone and he totally went for it on this one! We all loved it and, with a little nudge from Josh, John wrote some of the most over the top lyrics with a totally new vibe for him.” From the sound of that the “weird tuning” and “bizarre tone” turned into a sound musical and visual experience for the band and the fans to experience over and over.

The video shows the band performing in a small gated cage and cuts to members rubbing what looks like paint on their skin. The video itself goes through shades of blue and orange, more emphasis on the paint being neon orange, definitely fitting the psychedelic vibes. The video is visually intriguing, making the viewer watch to the very end. Don’t forget to blink and give your eyes a break! The colors of the video and the sound tactically flow together, with the scenes and colors going along with the music to enhance the effect. Take a look below!