Ellie Schroeder December 30th, 2021 - 10:29 PM

Today, December 30, Devon Allman had to make the painful decision to postpone The Allman Family Revival Show. Allman made the announcement on his official Facebook page and says that the decision was made due to a crew member testing positive for covid. The show, taking place in Macon Georgia, will be rescheduled for February 11 and all ticket holders and VIPs will have their admission honored on the new date.