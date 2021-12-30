Arca Shares Intense New Single “Electra Rex”

Home News Ellie Schroeder December 30th, 2021 - 11:05 PM

Arca’s newest single “Electra Rex” came out today and offers a sharp and intense electronic sound. The video pairs well with the razor-sharp beat and features Arca and friends freely performing an impromptu show that is a mix of Alexander McQueen and Techno Viking all in one. The video was directed by Arca and Carlota Guerrero and combines the tales of Oedipus Rex and Electra to create a brand new tale. As Arca explains, “Electra Rex it kills both parents and has sex with itself, and chooses to live.”.