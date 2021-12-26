Nothing & Midwife Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates For January 2022

Home News Audrey Herold December 26th, 2021 - 10:41 PM

The American shoegaze band, Nothing, was formed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 2010. The band is made up of guitarist Dominic Palermo, guitarist Brandon Setta, bassist Nick Bassett and drummer Kyle Kimball. Popular tracks of theirs include “Vertigo Flowers,” “Famine Asylum” and “Blue Line Baby.”

Madeline Johnston is a multi-instrumentalist and producer who goes by “Midwife.” She plays “Heaven Metal” which can be considered as emotional music about devastation. The artist is New Mexico based. Her first release was the EP Song for an Unborn Sun (2016). Notable songs of hers include “God Is a Cop,” “Enemy” and “Christina’s World.”

After a positive Covid test within their group, Nothing had to reschedule multiple touring dates that they had with post-punk band, Bambara, and Midwife. With the current COVID situation, the tour is expected to start back up in January of next year. For the rescheduled shows in Brooklyn, New York, it will be mandatory to wear masks and to be vaccinated. See below for the 2022 show dates.

2022 Concert Dates:

01/15 Columbus, OH – Ace Of Cups

01/16 Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery

01/17 Brooklyn, NY – Saint Vitus (no Bambara)

01/18 Brooklyn, NY – Saint Vitus (no Bambara)

Until then, be sure to listen to “This Man’s Gift,” a track that was released by Nothing and Midwife as part of the Adult Swim singles, a fun collaboration between the two groups. The song is definitely worth the listen. Midwife also had a new album released this year titled, Luminol, so be sure to check that out as well.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat