John Darnielle Of The Mountain Goats Announces Positive Covid-19 Diagnosis With New Song And Video

Audrey Herold December 26th, 2021 - 10:19 PM

The Mountain Goats are an indie-rock band based out of Durham, North Carolina. They started back in 1991. The band was started by singer songwriter, John Darnielle, who was the sole member of the for years. The current band consists of Darnielle, Jon Wurster, Peter Hughes and Matt Douglas. Some popular tracks off of theirs include “No Children,” “Up The Wolves” and “Color In Your Cheeks.”

About a week ago, there was a surge of Covid cases in New York City. This is around the time the band was finishing up their 2021 touring in North Carolina in December 16-18. Darnielle announced on social media that he got COVID, and probably at one of those shows. On the matter, frontman Darnielle said,

“Please don’t worry about me. I’m vaxxed up and maxxed up.”

The singer also sang a song about gaining Covid, along with reminding his fans to get tested. Hopefully the singer’s health returns soon! See below to watch the video.

On a lighter note, Darnielle made a list of his favorite albums of the year. Some of the albums that made his list are Enter the Kettle by OSS & The Orb, The Thule Grimoires by Ruins of Beverast and The Nightmare of Being by At the Gates. He also has his new novel, Devil House, which comes out January 25. He’s going to be launching a book tour that will have both virtual and physical dates to attend. In the meantime, be sure to listen to the Mountain Goats’ new album, Dark in Here, out now.

Photo Credit: Unknown