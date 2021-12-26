Best Coast Announce Always Tomorrow: Deluxe Edition For January 2022 Release

Home News Audrey Herold December 26th, 2021 - 11:22 PM

American rock duo, Best Coast, got their start in Los Angeles, California in 2009. The band is made up of singer and guitarist Bethany Cosentino and guitarist Bobb Bruno. Some of their popular releases include “Boyfriend,” “When I’m With You” and “Feeling Ok.” Some of the band’s musical influences include artists such as The Beatles and The Beach Boys, along with other ’50s/’60s pop music.

On January 7, 2022, the rock duo is set to be releasing deluxe edition for their critically acclaimed album, Always Tomorrow. The deluxe edition will include five bonus tracks, along with two new original songs as well.

When the album was initially released in February 2020, it got lots of love. Caryn Ganz of The New York Times went to call it a “powerhouse record,” and Laura Snapes of The Guardian called it, “their finest album.” So, it’s fair to say that the critics were fans.

Here’s what band member, Consentino had to say,

“So as Always Tomorrow turns two years old, and we finally set out to tour the album the way it was meant to be toured in the first place, the album evolves into something brand new.”

After the album’s massive success, we went into lockdown, pushing back their planned tour. Finally, the band has plans to tour after having to keep pushing it back. The tour is supposed to start January 11 in Santa Cruz, California. Be sure to catch them on tour! The dates for the 2022 tour are listed down below.

Best Coast – Finally Tomorrow Tour

Jan 11 – The Catalyst, Santa Cruz, CA

Jan 12 – August Hall, San Francisco, CA

Jan 14 – Wonder Ballroom, Portland, OR

Jan 15 – The Showbox, Seattle, WA

Jan 18 – Fine Line, Minneapolis, MN

Jan 19 – Metro, Chicago, IL

Jan 20 – Beachland Ballroom, Cleveland, OH

Jan 21 – El Club, Detroit, MI

Jan 22 – The Axis Club, Toronto, ON

Jan 24 – Royale, Boston, MA

Jan 25 – Brooklyn Steel, Brooklyn, NY

Jan 27 – Asbury Lanes, Asbury Park, NJ

Jan 28 – 9:30 Club, Washington, DC

Jan 29 – Union Transfer, Philadelphia, PA

Jan 31 – Cat’s Cradle, Carrboro, NC

Feb 1 – Variety Playhouse, Atlanta, GA

Feb 2 – Exit/In, Nashville, TN

Feb 4 – Granada Theatre, Dallas, TX

Feb 5 – Paper Tiger, San Antonio, TX

Feb 6 – Mohawk, Austin, TX

Feb 8 – Crescent Ballroom, Phoenix, AZ

Feb 9 – The Observatory North Park, San Diego, CA

Feb 10 – The Observatory, Santa Ana, CA

Feb 11 – Lodge Room, Los Angeles, CA

Feb 12 – Lodge Room, Los Angeles, CA

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva