Mac DeMarco Shares Jazzy Cover Of “I’ll Be Home For Christmas”

Anaya Bufkin December 24th, 2021 - 7:00 PM

Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without great holiday music. Mac DeMarco has released his version of “I’ll Be Home for Christmas”, which was originally recorded by Bing Crosby in 1943. Crosby’s low, smooth vocals are no match for DeMarco’s soft, sweet vocals–in a good way, of course.

Originally, Crosby’s version of “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” isn’t necessarily lighthearted and jolly, unlike other Christmas songs. The song is from the perspective of a World War II soldier who longs to be back at home with his loved ones for Christmas. As he promises his loved ones that he will return for Christmas, he hopes to have snow, mistletoe and presents by the tree.

This isn’t DeMarco’s first time covering Christmas holiday music. At this point, it’s a part of a tradition. DeMarco’s version of “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” doesn’t stray away from Crosby’s theme or melancholic lyrics, especially considering the world is still fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. Consequence has shared the music video below.

Filmed at Santa’s workshop in Northpole, NY (according to DeMarco’s official YouTube account), an inflatable tree roams happily roams around. The tree dances around on a bridge, on top of rocks and in a park. The smile never escapes its face and there’s a sense of happiness when the tree finds its home among other Christmas trees.

As the country prepares for another abnormal holiday season, one can hope that everyone tries to find a bit of happiness around their loved ones during this Christmas holiday, and DeMarco makes a sweet, almost comical, attempt at putting a smile on everyone’s faces. Catch DeMarco at the This Ain’t No Picnic music festival in August 2022. Tickets on sale now!

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna