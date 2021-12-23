FKA Twigs Shares Snippet Of New Track On TikTok

Home News Jamie Reddy December 23rd, 2021 - 8:38 PM

English singer-songwriter FKA twigs has teased a new song, accompanied by choreography, on TikTok this week. The snippet marks a start in a new era follow-up to her last release, Magdalene, not to mention the huge release of “Tears in the Club”, featuring the Weeknd, last week. The snippet starts off as calm and graceful and quickly picks up intensity within the small time allotted in the video. The choreography also included her and an unknown partner, also starting off gracefully and starting a vogue-type routine that also picked up steam as time went by, giving the audience a taste of what is to come this season.

She also added a quick caption about the clip, which also informed the audience that her new era would be called “‘Capri Sun Szn”, which would be the name of her new mixtape, one that she mentioned to be deep, emotional and honest. The caption attached to the clips says “imagine if i made a song and posted a snippet of maji claire and i having a cute vogue training session 2 the track cause its the first day of capri sun szn omgosh dat would b cray”. The upcoming mixtape is set to be released on January 14 of next year.

See the video below and click here for more information.

@fkatwigs imagine if i made a song and posted a snippet of maji claire and i having a cute vogue training session 2 the track cause its the first day of capri sun szn omgosh dat would b cray ♬ original sound – FKA twigs

Photo Credit: Owen Ela