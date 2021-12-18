RZA & Flatbush Zombies Share Artistic New Song And Video “Quentin Tarantino”

Home News Aswath Viswanathan December 18th, 2021 - 2:06 PM

According to Consequence, RZA and Flatbush Zombies are back with another Quentin Tarantino-inspired song and video. Last week they released the song “Plug Addicts,” heavily inspired by Reservoir Dogs. This week the duo have released a song in the director’s name, “Quentin Tarantino.”

The video, directed by John Tashiro, picks up where “Plug Addicts” left off. The four members of this collaboration: RZA, Zombie Juice, Erick The Architect and Meechy Darko walking away from the abandoned building they had kept a man tied up in. Then, the Zombies are seen wearing all white suits in a new room, with wood-paneled walls, combined with shots of them riding around in an all white car around LA. RZA doesn’t have his own verse so he doesn’t have much screen time apart from the beginning, but at the very end he appears wearing a bike helmet, killing the man that they had tied up in “Plug Addicts.”

RZA’s production on “Quentin Tarantino” sounds just as classic and cinematic. The beginning of the beat sounds a little bit like James Bond with the chord progression. However, the sample develops and RZA lays nasty drums over the guitars that Flatbush Zombies effortlessly glide through. Each member of Zombies disperses Tarantino references throughout their verses. Zombie Juice takes the opening verse with lines like “Who killed Bill? They shot Kennedy.” RZA jumps in for the hook: “Yo, what the fuck’s up in that briefcase?” Erick The Architect slides in right after with some more Tarantino references: “They killin’ us all, but we endure, Reservoir Dog/I’m Mr. Orange, so since we sparrin’, I put my all in/Your whip be stallin’, unchained, unhandled, Django is dormant.” Finally, Meechy Darko’s gravelly voice finishes off the five-minute track: “Desperado, dancin’ in gunfire with my weapon/My true romance is bloodshed and Armageddon.”

“This song is a dedication to one of our favorite directors, Quentin Tarantino,” RZA said. “His movies pioneered another level and style of film making artistry. We are doing the same with our art… continuously expanding the palette of hip hop and music.”

Photo credit: Owen Ela