Lady Gaga Reveals She Had Bulletproof Vest Sewn Into Her Inaugural Gown: “It Was A Scary Time In This Country”

Home News Aly Rowell November 24th, 2021 - 2:54 PM

Lady Gaga is a global superstar, known for showing off her range of musical and acting prowess. However, that doesn’t mean she has always felt comfortable taking the stage.

In an interview on Colbert last night, the singer revealed that she had a bulletproof vest sewn in her inaugural gown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Consequence (@consequence)

The inauguration performance came after a tumultuous few weeks in DC. Many Americans remember the January 6 attack on the capitol, and the time leading to the inauguration was tense, to say the least. As perhaps in an effort to make a statement, the Oscar-nominee had the famed designer Maison Schiaparelli create her dress. “Everything about what I wore that day was inspired by the Italian and French revolution,” she said.

Gaga later went on to say that singing the national anthem was “complicated”. She saw the opportunity to sing as a way to build a bridge – to sing for everyone, and not just those who voted for Biden.

In addition to the interview, Lady Gaga also performed a song from her latest collaboration with Tony Bennet. Bennet has been battling Alzheimer’s for a while now, and Gaga has described the diagnosis as “devastating”. The duo was just nominated for a few GRAMMY awards, making the performance bittersweet.