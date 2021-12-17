Kanye West’s Independent Campaign For President Was Allegedly Run By Republican Groups

Home News Anaya Bufkin December 17th, 2021 - 8:55 PM

In 2020, nothing appeared to make sense. This includes hip-hop rapper Kanye West’s big for the presidential office. Unlike most presidential candidates, West had no political credentials prior to him announcing his decision to run for the President of the United States. It became even more of a concerning joke after West created the “Birthday Party” because, as Stereogum states, “because when we win, it’s everybody’s birthday”. West has created many shocking moments in his career, but this one took the cake.

That is until reports have claimed that West’s “Independent” campaign was operated by the Republican Party. Alleged claims point out that Republican powers secretly supported West’s presidential campaign efforts with the intentions of taking votes away from Joe Biden. Allegedly, Holtzman Vogel, a Republican law firm, was the driving force behind West’s campaign and that the campaign was underhandedly paying Republican consultants. To add on to the alleged claims, Holtzman Vogel happened to represent Trump in his lawsuit against the state of Pennsylvania, an effort to stop ballots from being counted during the 2020 election.

Allegedly, the reasoning behind these antics of the Republican Party was to ensure Donald Trump’s second term as the president. Obviously, the plot failed and Donald Trump lost the 2020 Presidential race to Biden–among other reasons. It is unknown if West was aware of the plan to use him as a pawn in the Republican party’s game, but everyone can agree that no one expected this to be real.

