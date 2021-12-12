Greensky Bluegrass Share Unique New Track “Absence Of Reason”

Home News Audrey Herold December 12th, 2021 - 5:11 PM

Greensky Bluegrass is a five-piece American bluesgrass/rock band hailing from Kalamazoo, Michigan. They got their start back in the mid-2000s with their 2004 release Less Than Supper. Other popular releases by the band include If Sorrows Swim (2014) and All For Money (2019) The band is composed of mandolinist Paul Hoffman, guitarist Dave Bruzza, dobro player Anders Beck, double bassist Mike Devol and banjo player Michael Bont. Some of their influences include Joshua Davis, Jason Isbell, and Pink Floyd.

“Absence Of Reason” is gorgeous, the utilization of all the instruments is astounding. Its definitely the type of feel good folk song that someone would want to listen to on a road trip. The vocals are strong and hold the own throughout, giving the song a sense of home. The song is about taking life day by day and just wanting to live a good life, “cause I wanna do right more than anything I do.” Also, highlighting that line in the chorus is a very catchy guitar riff which almost enters the realm of psychedelic. Then, towards the end is an epic instrumental break, properly showcasing all the instruments. All in all, a solid song that encompasses the ups and downs of everyday.

On the song Hoffman said,

“I want all the songs to be really close to my heart but sometimes when I’m a little detached there’s more freedom to explore the potential. I just loved this interval and all the chord flips that create tonal ambiguity. songs like this always become surprise favorites for me.”

The track “Absence of Reason” follows the releases of the band’s other two singles “Grow Together” and “Monument.” The album Stress Dreams is set for release January 21.