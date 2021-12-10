PREMIERE: Exclusive New Clip For The Upcoming Coda Collection Documentary “Wax Trax Records: Accidents and Outtakes”

Home News Alison Alber December 10th, 2021 - 6:00 AM

Most audiophiles know The Coda Collection streaming service by now. The channel offers exclusive music related content like live concerts, documentaries and more. Now the site adds the newest documentary Wax Trax Records: Accidents and Outtakes, a documentary about the legendary record label that continues to have a deep impact on the music scene.

The documentary was initially released in 2018, but The Coda Collection offers their subscribers fascinating new scenes and outtakes that offer a fresh take. The documentary was directed by Julia Nash, the daughter of Co-founder Jim Nash. The new scenes also include interviews by Trent Reznor, Groovie Mann, Stevie Albini and more.

“This is a story about my dad and his partner, their record store and label,” says director Julia Nash. “There were so many interviews that went into making ‘Industrial Accident’ and not all of them would fit into the original documentary. We realized that we had so much other great material that we were able to make a whole second movie. The aesthetic we were going for with the bonus footage is that of an old VHS tape with no label on it. You pop it into the machine and it feels free; like you have a seat in the editing room to see these little stories unfold. I think that there are so many more movies to be made from this one film, and that’s how the bonus material came to be. We just had to cherry pick some of our favorites that we felt were important to tell.”

Mxdwn is proud to show an exclusive preview of the upcoming new documentary. Part of the interviews throughout the film is none other than Al Jourgensen, metal legend and part of Ministry. Check out the exclusive clip below.

Along with the release of the new extensive cut of the documentary, The Coda Collection will host an intimate screening of the original film at the House of Vans in Chicago, IL. The event will feature live commentary by the director, Mann, Chris Connelly and others, as well as a Q+A after the movie. But if you can’t make it to Chicago, the event will also be live streamed on the platform so fans can watch the event from the comfort of their own home.

In October the record label hosted a concert with Front 242, Consolidated and Paul Barker & Chris Connelly, a captivating show that you can recapture here.