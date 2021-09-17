mxdwn PREMIERE: Iggy Pop And The Stooges Featured On New Installment Of From The Basement Streaming Series

Home News Alison Alber September 17th, 2021 - 9:00 AM

In July, the new streaming channel The Coda Collection shared their newest installment of From The Basement. A mix between intimate live performances and behind the scenes footage. The series is produced by Radiohead producer and studio guru Nigel Godrich and releases new episodes weekly. The newest episode features punk legends Iggy Pop & The Stooges from 2008. The intimate performance was filmed in a studio with no audience, and as Godrich recalls, Iggy Pop first seemed “a little weirded out” by not having a live audience to perform for.

Watch the one of a kind performance of “Little Doll” below:

The 2008 performance also shows part of the original lineup of The Stooges, which includes Scott and Ron Asheton and ex-Minutemen bassist Mike Watt, four years into the acclaimed reunion of the band. Ron died only a year later in 2009 and Scott in 2014. Both brothers died from a heart attack.

From The Basement kicked off the series with a 2011 live performance of Radiohead. Since then, they released episodes featuring Gnarls Barkley (2011), Aimee Mann (2012), The Raconteurs (2009), Fleet Foxes (2008), Red Hot Chili Peppers (2012), The White Stripes (2007) and most recently Moby (2008). The episodes offer a sophisticated new view on live performances by legendary artists, that accompanied most of us throughout our lives.

The Coda Collection is an Amazon Prime exclusive streaming channel, providing their subscribers with exclusive music-related content, including music films, documentaries and live performances. The site provides content from a wide range of artists, like Hendrix, The Rolling Stones and John Lennon and Yoko Ono. But also a vast variety of new material by such diverse artists as The Cure, Evanescence, Billy Strings, Jane’s Addiction, The Black Crowes, and the critically acclaimed Dave Grohl directed documentary ‘What Drives Us.’

Most recently, it was announced that Iggy Pop would be part of the upcoming The Velvet Underground tribute album, I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute To The Velvet Underground & Nico, which is set to be released just next week, on September 24. Iggy Pop’s reimagined version of “European Son” with Matt Sweeney was unveiled just a few days ago.