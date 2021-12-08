Davey Havok Of AFI Suffers Throat Injuries Due To Extraneous Workout

Home News Joe Hageman December 8th, 2021 - 5:25 PM

Davey Havok, the lead singer of rock band AFI recently opened up about a throat injury he suffered during quarantine. On the Tuna On Toast With Stryker podcast, Havok told a story about how he injured his throat in a rather unorthodox way, by doing too many pushups. After purportedly doing up to 570 pushups a day, Havok pulled something in his neck. After strenuous exercise to stay fit in quarantine and be prepared to make new music with the physique fitting of a rock musician, Havok eventually went too far and required medical attnetion for his throat. Havok reported that it felt like he was trying to swallow a cherry pit everytime he swalloed. At first he couldn’t tell what was going on since he already had an unrelated vocal cords injury before pulling the muscle while doing pushups. He went into the doctors and they performed an MRI scan on him, and while there was no structual damage to his throat or neck, they likely concluded what he already assumed, he had a muscle strain in his neck. After a rather lengthy recovery time of many months, Havok is now reporting that his throat “doesn’t hurt anymore,” and that “My voice is great.”

Earlier in 2021, AFI released a new song, “Caught.” It follows the more somber sound that they created on their recent album Bodies. To support their new album, AFI is going on tour in 2022 starting in February. The tour will feature Cold Cave as special guests. Havok has made a full recovery and should be ready to perform by the time of the tour next year.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva