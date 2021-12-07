The Belgian Metal Band Omicron Will Not Change Their Name After New COVID Variant Is Named The Same

Home News Skyler Graham December 7th, 2021 - 5:10 PM

As the culture changes, so does the language, often resulting in bands changing their name after their original name is more heavily associated with something negative — hence, The Dixie Chicks becoming The Chicks and Lady Antebellum changing their name to Lady A. Omicron, however, refuses to change their name despite the title now being tied to a variant of COVID.

According to Consequence, as the new variant becomes more prevalent across the globe, VICE asked the band if they had any plans to adjust their name. “Nobody could predict that this would happen and we hope that people will see that,” the band said to VICE. “[Are] we planning to change our name? Hell no. We will not let a virus determine the way our concept should be perceived.”

The group did admit that they were worried about the negative connotation of the name but felt hopeful about the potential exposure they may receive. Omicron’s guitarist Philippe chose the name from the interstellar Omicron Cygni constellation, but audiences are now more likely to associate it with the virus.

“Having the same name as the new coronavirus variant feels like an extra responsibility we have to carry,” said the band. “We are still going to tread carefully here because we do not want the world to think that we are thriving on other people’s suffering.”