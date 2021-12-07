NFT Collector Spends $450k To Be Snoop Doggs’ Neighbor Within Snoopverse

Home News Jamie Reddy December 7th, 2021 - 10:27 PM

As if the world wasn’t struggling to keep up with the various forms of currency, an NFT collector spends $450K to own virtual land within the Snoopverse, a virtual world being created by Snoop Dogg.

For those of you who don’t know. NFT stands for “Non-Fungible Token”, basically a type of currency for digital art or in this case virtual real estate.

So the NFT collector is now Snoop’s virtual neighbor, which means he gets access to exclusive content, including parties at his virtual mansion. This land that was just purchase is not the only piece available, there are other plots of land for sale at various prices.

Snoop’s metaverse is generated through The Sandbox, where users can create their own virtual spaces. That means that Snoop is not the only mega-user for this platform. The Sandbox is game for many other big names to create their own world. For any folks out here that think it sounds familiar, it does. This is straight out of your memories of The Sims, the only difference is that it is more expensive. Users can build on their land and drive fancy cars and throw parties and charge other users to attend. Aside from owning land, The Sandbox website also mentions that you can create games as more. The possibilities look like they are about to be endless on this platform, especially since creativity seems to be the forefront of the appeal.

