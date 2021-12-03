John Cooper Of Skillet Says “Rage Against The Machine Has Become The Machine”

Home News Benny Titelbaum December 3rd, 2021 - 4:48 PM

John Cooper, the outspoken frontman for Skillet, has done it again. The Christian rocker has made yet another outlandish statement in his interview with Apologia Radio in which he targeted Rage Against the Machine while backing his personal anti-vax stance.

According to Consequence, Cooper explained his argument on vaccines being an instrument of government control as they are “more about tyranny than they are actually keeping people safe.” Cooper then made various statements delving into his faith and the backlash he received for taking an anti-vax stance before mentioning the liberal associated hard rockers in Rage Against the Machine.

“What’s really weird to me is that I’ve been speaking out about my faith in Christ for a long, long time in the mainstream world,” said Cooper. “Now, let’s be honest — not everybody in the mainstream world is nuts about that. They don’t necessarily love hearing about Jesus, but they have always put up with me — some have supported me even. But I’ll tell you what: the most kickback I have ever received — ever — for my faith has been on my stance on vaccine mandates and mask mandates. It is as if I just — like the unforgivable sin.”

“So, a lot the bands, they just don’t know what to do,” continued Cooper. “You’re in an entertainment industry that’s largely driven by social media and media at large. You’re not allowed to speak anything against… I mean, you’ve got Rage Against the Machine telling people that if they don’t get a vaccine… Rage Against the Machine has become the machine,” Cooper said. “It’s crazy. I’m, like, wait a minute — I’m the revolutionary here? I’m the revolutionary and Rage Against the Machine is just ‘government rock’ now.”

Previously, Cooper commented on President Joe Biden’s vaccination push referring to it as “Tyrannical” and “Totalitarian.” Biden’s said push was requiring employers that have more than 100 workers require them to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The alternative to receiving the vaccination would be to get tested for COVID every week. Cooper didn’t take kindly to this calling it an “insane power grab” that is “absolute nonsense.”