Skillet Frontman John Cooper Criticizes POTUS’s Recent Push For Vaccines Calling It “Tyrannical” And “Totalitarian” 

Skillet’s frontman John Cooper has recently commented on President Joe Biden’s newest vaccination push by calling it “Tyrannical” and “Totalitarian.” The push would require employers that have more than 100 workers require them to get vaccinated. The alternative to receiving the vaccination would be to get tested for COVID every week.

Cooper addressed Biden’s plans by stating, “All that’s going on here is an insane power grab. This is just an attack on Western values, on freedom, on things that built the West — that’s all that’s going on about this because when you look at the data, when you look at the stuff being said, it is such absolute nonsense, it is such absolute lies, it is such bullying tactics and tyranny and totalitarianism that you can’t help but to ask questions. Even if you believe that vaccines are good, you have to look at what’s going on and say, ‘Okay, there’s something really nefarious going on.’ That’s all that this is.”

Cooper has not remained quiet during these recently stated pushes from Biden and has been quick to add his opinion to statements made regarding the vaccine. During a recent episode of his “Cooper Stuff” podcast, he made it very clear what his opinion was on a variety of topics regarding the vaccine.

After Biden announced during his September 9 speech that he was losing patience with the Americans who are not yet vaccinated, Cooper shared his thoughts.

“Your president is losing patience with you. You’re the problem. You’re probably a bigot and you’re probably a phobe of some sort and you’re the problem and you hate people. Just ask the woke Christians. You won’t be able to tell what they say because their mouths are full of woke cookies.”

One of his main points on his podcast was the idea that recent studies had shown that natural immunity would be acquired by those who have recently contracted COVID. Cooper elaborated on the fact that officials have barely touched on the results of that study. “They’re lying to us. That’s the end of the conversation to me. Why are you lying to us? We also know this — that there are a lot of complications, a lot of people that have had adverse reactions to these vaccines. You’re not allowed to say [that]; it gets you kicked off social media. And it also looks like that many of the people having these adverse reactions, it seems that if you had COVID and then got the vaccine that you might actually be more likely to have an adverse reaction…”

During one of Biden’s speeches, he elaborated on how the 25% of Americans who are not yet vaccinated “can cause a lot of damage, and they are.”