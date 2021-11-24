Ozzy Osbourne Postpones Tour With Judas Priest To 2023

Home News Aly Rowell November 24th, 2021 - 10:33 AM

Ozzy Osbourne is going on tour, but it won’t be until 2023. The icon announced today via Twitter the decision:

The tour dates with @JudasPriest due January 2022 have been postponed.“Due to the ongoing uncertainty with full capacity events and travel logistics in much of Europe, we have come to the difficult decision to postpone my 2022 tour to 2023. Original tickets remain valid pic.twitter.com/l3gGJPwvnX — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) November 24, 2021

This comes weeks after an announcement that Osbourne is working on another solo record. His last full-length album came in February 2020, right before the pandemic. The record released a slew of singles – “It’s a Raid” ft. Post Malone, “Straight to Hell”, and Under the Graveyard. The record was met with critical acclaim, spurring a five star review from NME.

Osbourne has been absent from the stage for nearly three years, after closing out 2018’s Ozzfest NYE concert in LA. In 2019, the metal legend experienced numerous health set-backs, everything from physical dislodgment to pneumonia. Because of these health challenges, he postponed all tour dates to 2020, and had to delay once again due to the pandemic.

Osbourne was slated for a January 2022 return up until this morning, and cited the continued pandemic as the reason. Here’s to hoping that nothing else will stop Osbourne in 2023.