Rise Against Share New Punk Cover of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Fortunate Son”

November 25th, 2021 - 9:53 PM

Like many Americans, when I think of political music — particularly that of the Vietnam War era — one band, and one song comes to mind: “Fortunate Son” by Creedence Clearwater Revival. The group provided an unmistakable roots sound and distinctly American songs. Recently, punk rock band Rise Against shared a cover of the song, which aptly debuted on Veteran’s Day.

In their version, the band speeds up the ‘70s anthem and adds a cacophony of drum beats to give it their signature punk flair. This cover is likely to remind fans of the purpose of the track and the purpose of punk: “Fortunate Son” needed to find the right genre to express its message, and punk is historically meant to be political.



The cover appears on their 6-track Nowhere Sessions EP, which also features a live version of their hit “Savior.” “The EP is relatively short as it runs less than 30 minutes,” Conny Chavez says, “but Rise Against manages to incorporate tons of passion and surprises for fans.”

The EP was inspired by the success of the summer tour that followed their 2021 album Nowhere Generation. Like the unapologetic opinions that made “Fortunate Son” a hit decades ago, this album likewise voiced political takes and the generational struggle of fighting for rights when it feels as though you’re not being heard.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson